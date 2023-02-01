Victoria Gold launches coins honouring the Eagle mine in Yukon

Victoria Gold (TSX:VGCX) has launched one-ounce gold and silver coins to honour its Eagle gold mine, the largest in the history of the Yukon. The coins are presented in a commemorative package, which features photos of the mine and celebrates Victoria’s valued relationship with the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun, within whose traditional territory the mine is located.

“We hope that Yukoners are as proud of the opportunities and benefits the Eagle Gold Mine provides to Yukon communities, businesses and residents as we are and enjoy how the gold and silver medallions represent both our territory’s rich past and its promising future,” said Victoria Gold president and CEO John McConnell. “The Eagle gold mine is leading the Yukon’s new gold rush.”

The mine lies on Victoria’s 100%-owned Dublin Gulch property about 375 km north of Whitehorse, Yukon. Annual production is estimated to be at least 200,000 oz. of gold annually. The mine life was recently extended to 2040 based on proven and probable reserves of 148 million tonnes grading 0.64 g/t gold for 3.1 million contained oz. in the Eagle deposit.

The coins are available for purchase on the Company’s web site at www.VGCX.com.