Sudbury's NORCAT is at the centre of mining innovation in the global mining technology hub of Sudbury, Ont.

NORCAT CEO Don Duval joined CMJ editor Alisha Hiyate at CMJ's Reimagine Mining Event on Oct. 13. The conversation focused on innovation and new technology in the mining sector, and trends in the mining workforce – including how the 'Great Resignation' trend applies to the mining sector.