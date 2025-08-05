Visible gold discovery sparks Dynasty’s Thundercloud push

Dynasty Gold (TSXV: DYG) announced its preliminary exploration program is currently underway in preparation for the upcoming 2025 drilling campaign, expected to begin in mid-August at its Thundercloud property. The property is situated about 47 km southeast of the town of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The re-logging of previous Dynasty drill core by field geologists confirmed visible gold in drill hole DP22-03; assay results have returned three metres of 151.65 g/t.

Highlights include 0.8 g/t gold over 22.5 metres, six meters from surface (including 1.07 g/t gold over 12 metres and 2.72 g/t gold over 3.0 metres), as well as 1.11 g/t gold over 4.5 metres (including 3.02 g/t gold over 1.5 metres). The company confirmed re-logging is ongoing, and the company plans to re-assay the core using metallic screen-fire assays.

Ivy Chong, CEO and president of Dynasty Gold, stated: "We are excited to discover sections of previous drill core with visible gold at shallow depths. We are re-logging all of the core to ensure that there are no missed intervals with visible gold that have not been assayed. We continue to discover high-grade mineralization on Thundercloud, whether it is in recent drilling by Dynasty or in historical core. This demonstrates the richness of the high-grade gold mineralization on Thundercloud. Ninety-five percent (95%) of the property has yet to be drilled. We look forward to beginning our 2025 drill campaign in the coming days."

Field operations have commenced with the relocation of the 2022, 2023, and 2024 drill core from earlier temporary core storage sites to a new expanded facility in Dryden, which will also accommodate delivery of the 2025 drill core. Since the arrival of logistical and technical personnel, detailed geological mapping has begun within the general proposed 2025 drill target area. The aim of this work is to determine specific drill hole locations while ensuring proper drill hole orientations with respect to structural and stratigraphic controls on the gold-sulphide mineralization.