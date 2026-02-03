VRIC JV Video: Trinity One buys Ecuador’s Silver-1

Vancouver-based Trinity One Metals (TSXV: TOM; US-OTC: ARJNF) has agreed to acquire Ecuador’s past-producing Silver-1 mine, a deal CEO Thomas Wood said would give the roughly $9-million microcap a primary-silver focus.

The 31 sq. km concession sits about 20 km southeast of Cuenca in Azuay province. Trinity One said it would pay $540,000 (C$735,080) in staged cash and issue 5 million shares to the holding company that owns the project, subject to exchange approval.

“We’re not a copper company pretending to be a silver company – this is a silver asset,” Wood said at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference. Historical tailings on site could offer an early, non-dilutive funding option if sampling and metallurgical work support a workable flowsheet, the executive added.

Trinity One plans to start by verifying historical data and drilling from existing workings, while treating past tonnage-and-grade figures as an exploration target rather than a current NI 43-101 mineral resource.

Watch the full interview with The Miner’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby, below:

