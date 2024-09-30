Wabtec enhances safety at Glencore with new collision system

Wabtec has installed its new Generation 3 collision avoidance system (CAS) at Glencore’s Mount Owen mine in New South Wales, Australia. This marks a significant step in improving mine safety.

"Mining comes with many risks, especially from mobile equipment," said Glencore coal assets surface technology manager Neil Pollard. "By adding Wabtec's Generation 3 system to our safety plans, we're making our vehicles much safer."

This latest CAS version works with all types of machinery and different equipment manufacturers, making it versatile for use across Glencore’s operations. It shifts focus from just detecting nearby objects to improving overall performance and productivity. The system keeps important features like real-time checks, detecting people nearby and having backup sensing abilities.

One key improvement in the Generation 3 CAS is its user interface. It moves away from basic beep and buzzer alerts to a more advanced setup that provides voice alerts based on the situation. This design helps operators focus on their work without distractions, reacting quickly to any warnings.

"This new system builds on our two decades of experience with safety systems in mining," said Wabtec VP and GM Henro van Wyk. "We've made it not only more advanced but also easier to use. Seeing it in action at Mount Owen is just the beginning."

The rollout of the system is ongoing at other Glencore locations in Australia, aiming to fully protect every operator and piece of equipment.

