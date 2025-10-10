Webequie finishes public review, clears path toward Ring of Fire link

Webequie First Nation has completed the 60-day public review of the draft environmental assessment report/impact statement (EAR/IS) for the proposed Webequie Supply Road, marking a key milestone in one of Canada’s largest Indigenous-led infrastructure initiatives in the Ring of Fire region. The Ring of Fire is an area in Northern Ontario rich with critical minerals. It is located more than 500 km northeast of Thunder Bay and currently has an active claim area about 8,000 sq. km in size.

Webequie First Nation is an Indigenous community in Northern Ontario that is the closest community to the Ring of Fire region and is adjacent to mineral exploration activities in the McFaulds Lake area where it could potentially benefit from future opportunities in planning, development and operation of any mines and mineral exploration. Webequie is currently accessible only by air or winter roads, which means food, fuel and construction supplies must be flown in.

Cornelius Wabasse, Chief of Webequie First Nation, said: “The completion of the public review is a major achievement for our community, and one that reflects many years of thoughtful work and collaboration. Webequie has led this process from the beginning, and we are grateful to the Indigenous communities, governments, organizations, and members of the public who took the time to review the draft report and share their perspectives and feedback,"

He added: "The Webequie Supply Road represents more than a road – it is an opportunity for new jobs, business opportunities and training for our youth, and it will strengthen Webequie’s economic future while allowing our community to remain deeply connected to our land and traditions. As we work towards shared prosperity, it will be important to ensure community development is occurring with regional developments."

The Northern Road Link would connect two proposed roads, the 200-kilometre Marten Falls to Aroland Community Access Road at the south end and the proposed 110-kilometre Webequie Supply Road to the Ring of Fire at the north end.

Proposed Ring of Fire access roads (Ontario Government).



"This proposed road is the final piece of critical road infrastructure needed to ensure reliable, all-season road access to potential mining sites in the Ring of Fire and connect both First Nations communities to Ontario’s highway network," the Ontario government said in a news release.

The public review ran from Aug. 8 to Oct. 5, 2025, following a separate 60-day early review period for Indigenous communities. Together, these phases formed one of the most thorough and inclusive environmental review processes ever undertaken in Northern Ontario.

Finishing both review phases advances this First Nation-led project, which has followed Webequie’s Three-Tier Consultation Model — an approach centered on meaningful participation and respect for cultural values, beliefs, and traditions. That model ensures the assessment incorporates Webequie’s perspectives and knowledge while identifying concrete measures to protect land, water, air, wildlife, and cultural sites for future generations.

Since 2019, the Government of Ontario has funded and supported eligible First Nations to participate in the Terms of Reference, Indigenous Knowledge studies, and the environmental review process. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada also provided participant funding to help Indigenous communities review and comment on key project documents throughout the process.

Greg Rickford, Ontario minister of Indigenous affairs and First Nations economic reconciliation and minister responsible for Ring of Fire economic and community partnerships, commented: “This milestone accomplishment is indicative of Webequie’s leadership and a testament to our nation-to-nation partnership. We are proud to partner on legacy infrastructure that is grounded in First Nations knowledge and care for the land and that drives shared prosperity for generations to come.”

The proposed Webequie Supply Road would create an all-season, dependable connection between the community and future development zones in the region, opening new possibilities for jobs, skills training, and local business growth during construction and long-term operation. As the closest community to the Ring of Fire, the project bolsters long-term community sustainability and regional economic development, including potential mineral exploration and mining opportunities.

Feedback gathered during the Indigenous and public review periods will be reviewed and integrated into the final Environmental Assessment Report. Once complete, the report will be submitted to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada for their review and decision.

For more information or to view the draft report, visit: https://www.Supplyroad.ca/draftea/