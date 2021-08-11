West Cache metallurgical studies yield strong recoveries for Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold (TSXV: GGO) reported strong results from the ongoing metallurgical tests of composited core samples from the #9 zone at its […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 11, 2021 At 2:40 pm
The core shack at the West Cache gold project. Credit: Galleon Gold.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Galleon Gold (TSXV: GGO) reported strong results from the ongoing metallurgical tests of composited core samples from the #9 zone at its West Cache gold project on trend in the Timmins, Ont., camp.

Tests were conducted on low, mid and high grade samples using three processing options: 1) Whole ore leach recoveries ranged from 83% to 97%, depending on grind size and feed grade; 2) Gravity recovery followed by whole ore leaching resulted in recoveries between 95% and 97%; and 3) Gravity followed by flotation and then concentrate leaching extracted up to 97% of the gold.

The West Cache gold project was drilled by several previous owners when it was known as Timmins Porcupine West. The 2013 resource estimate included both open pit and underground portions. Together they total 8.7 million indicated tonnes grading 2.17 g/t gold (609,000 contained oz.) and 6.3 million inferred tonnes grading 2.31 g/t gold (470,000 contained oz.).

Galleon discovered the high grade #9 zone last year. This is a shear zone up dip from the West Deep area discovered in 2010, and the company thinks the two zones may be connected. Geological similarities include host rock lithology, a strong sulphide association and similar gold grades and widths.

Some of the best intersections from #9 zone were 9.7 metres averaging 7.61 g/t gold, including 3 metres of 14.75 g/t; 10 metres averaging 8.68 g/t gold, including 2 metres at 12.04 g/t; and 9 metres averaging 8.25 g/t gold, including 1 metre of 19.7 g/t.

Galleon has begun permitting initiatives that will allow it to conduct bulk sampling at West Cache. Learn more at www.GalleonGold.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 12 2021 - Aug 13 2021
Battery Tech USA 2021
Aug 17 2021 - Aug 18 2021
Graphene Automotive USA 2021
Aug 25 2021 - Aug 26 2021
Deep Sea Mining Summit 2021
Sep 07 2021 - Sep 09 2021
Commercial UAV Expo Americas

Related Posts