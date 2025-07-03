Wheaton Precious Metals announces return of $1M Future of Mining Challenge

Building on the success of its inaugural year, Wheaton Precious Metals, is returning its Future of Mining Challenge and invites ventures from around the world to propose industry solutions aimed at improving operational efficiencies and minimizing environmental impacts.

Randy Smallwood, president and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals, said: "Constant innovation is essential to responsibly meet the growing global demand for minerals and metals, and it is the driving force behind Wheaton's Future of Mining Challenge. As a partner to some of the world's leading mining companies, Wheaton is uniquely positioned to support the industry as it advances the delivery of essential commodities and materials in a more sustainable manner."

For the 2025/26 challenge, Wheaton will award US$1 million to a cleantech venture with innovative technology that seeks to advance sustainable water management in the mining industry.

Patrick Drouin, chief sustainability officer of Wheaton Precious Metals, stated: The goal of Wheaton's Future of Mining Challenge is to help unlock and support new technologies. Our hope is that the award will help to advance the challenge winner's technology closer to commercialization."

Wheaton invites cleantech innovators worldwide to participate in its Future of Mining Challenge and will accept expressions of interest until the end of day on Friday, August 29, 2025. After reviewing all expressions of interest, Wheaton will invite select ventures to submit a full application in September 2025.

This year, Wheaton collaborates with the University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business, leveraging the team's deep expertise in venture building and early-stage innovation support.

In March 2026, Wheaton will announce the winner of the 2025/2026 Future of Mining Challenge during the PDAC Convention in Toronto, the largest mining conference in the world.

For more information about Wheaton's Future of Mining Challenge and how to submit an expression of interest, visit www.FutureofMining.ca.