White Gold seeks Klondike rush source in Yukon drill results 

White Gold (TSXV: WGO; US-OTC: WHGOF) says drilling on its Ryan’s Surprise target south of the historic Klondike gold rush territory in the Yukon bodes well for an initial resource estimate.

The Toronto-based explorer backed by Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) spent $6 million last year on a diamond drilling program showing gold mineralization over a 450 metres east-west by 450 metres north-south to a vertical depth of 450 metres footprint at Ryan’s Surprise, White Gold said in a news release on Thursday. The mineralization remains open in all directions, it said.

The target, named after veteran prospector and White Gold co-founder Shawn Ryan, who’s claimed multiple discoveries for the company and others, lies 2 km west of the explorer’s primary Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and 95 km south of Dawson City where miners flocked more than a century ago.

Diamond drill hole WHTRS22D029 cut 10.9 metres grading 5.34 grams gold per tonne from 266.5 metres depth, including 0.9 metre of 37.7 grams gold, 11.2 metres of 1.26 grams gold from 99.9 metres depth, and 4.5 metres of 2.74 grams gold from 75 metres depth, the explorer said. The hole extended mineralization by 50 metres along strike to the southeast, which continues to remain open, it said.

Hole WHTRS22D032 returned 1.4 metres grading 4.47 grams gold per tonne from 95.3 metres depth; 17.5 metres of 0.58 gram from 179 metres depth; 0.6 metre of 8.03 grams from 219.65 metres; and 14.4 metres of 0.69 gram gold from 315.3 metres.