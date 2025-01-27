Winsome Resources begins permitting for Adina lithium project in northern Quebec

Australia-based Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) – a lithium exploration and development company – has submitted the preliminary information statement for its Adina Lithium Mining project with the proper provincial authorities that oversee mining project developments located in self-governing Indigenous communities in Northern Quebec that are signatories to the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement (JBNQA).

Winsome’s filing represents a milestone as it formally commences the provincial regulatory process in the James Bay region associated with permitting the proposed mine at Adina, as well as the proposed modifications to the Renard operation. Indigenous communities in the region refer to the James Bay region as Eeyou Istchee.

Adina lithium project location. (Map courtesy of Winsome Resources.)



Chris Evans, managing director for Winsome Resources, commented. "This represents the beginning of a well-defined regulatory review process that can only be beneficial to all stakeholders, including future investors and strategic partners. It will provide further details on our development project based on the technical studies completed to date and allows us to pursue discussions and collaborations to maximize the benefits for host communities and for Quebec as a whole

The lithium company’s proposed project is subject to Quebec’s provincial environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) processes. ESIA procedures established under the provincial Environmental Quality Act (EQA). Specifically, the company and the Indigenous government recognize that Adina will be in compliance with the Section 22 of the JBNQA – the self-government final agreement between the Quebec government and Indigenous signatories. Under this agreement, the preliminary information statement of any new mining operation is automatically subject to a review through an established environmental and social impact evaluating committee, an advisory body composed of members appointed by Quebec, Canada, and Cree nation governments.

The mining company has already engaged in significant baseline studies. For the Adina project site, Winsome commissioned biophysical and socioeconomic (human) environmental baseline studies in Summer 2023. The company is conducting these studied with ongoing support from Cree contractors.

Company staff said baseline collection efforts will continue into 2025. The company will also adjust these efforts if needed to meet the requirements of the directive, which should capture most of the remaining information required to complete the effects assessment for both provincial and federal processes.

Winsome Resources owns and operates four project areas in Quebec. The company's projects include Cancet lithium project, Adina lithium project, Sirmac-Clappier project and Tilly project. Its advanced projects - Cancet and Adina, provide shallow, high grade lithium deposits.

More information is posted on www.WinsomeResources.com.au.