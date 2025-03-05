With province facing tariffs, new OMA study finds Ontario exported $42B in mineral exports to U.S. in 2023

A new report published by the Ontario Mining Association (OMA), supported by Ontario's Ministry of Mines, reveals Ontario’s domestic mineral exports—minerals and metals extracted in the province—were valued at $64 billion in 2023, making up over a quarter of Ontario’s total exported goods. Ontario’s mineral exports to the United States totaled $42 billion, including $5.7 billion from critical minerals such as platinum group metals, nickel, copper, uranium and zinc. Fifty-Seven per cent of all Ontario’s critical mineral exports went to the United States.

All of this new information sheds a spotlight on the inter-dependency of the Canadian and American minerals market as we face more U.S. tariff threats.

The State of the Ontario Mining Sector report leverages the most recent data available to highlight the mining industry’s strategic role in the provincial economy and feeding global markets. With 18 gold mines, Ontario is Canada’s largest producer of gold, a key input in modern manufacturing and a vital hedge against inflation, currency devaluation and economic uncertainty. The province is also home to nine active critical mineral mines and 10 processing facilities, supplying advanced materials for industries such as health diagnostics, aerospace, and defence.

The report underscores mining’s powerful economic impact, with the sector contributing $23.8 billion to Ontario’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023—nearly 3% of the province’s total GDP. Mining invested $5.2 billion in capital expenditures, supporting employment and regional development. Approximately 22,000 people are directly employed in mining, earning an average of $150,000 annually, nearly double the provincial all-industry average. Additionally, 12% of the mining workforce identifies as Indigenous, compared to 3% across Ontario’s overall workforce. A further 126,000 jobs are indirectly supported by the sector.

Priya Tandon, president of the Ontario Mining Association, commented: “Ontario’s mining sector is a cornerstone of our technology-driven economy, delivering well-paying jobs, producing essential inputs to North America’s manufacturing supply chain, and plays a vital role in our continental security. Industry partnerships with Indigenous communities advancing their economic development and our safety and environmental practices can be a model to the world.”

“Our geology has afforded the province of Ontario to be a world-leading mining jurisdiction for well over one hundred years. However, our mining ecosystem is vulnerable to geopolitical and trade uncertainty. Generational change is happening, and much hard work lies ahead to ensure our sector remains vibrant and ready to capitalize on the immense opportunity in front of us.’

The state of Ontario’s mining industry in 2025

The OMA report provides a comprehensive overview of the industry's current landscape, challenges, and opportunities. Ontario hosts 36 active mining operations, with mineral production valued at $15.7 billion in 2023—a 50% increase over the past decade. Between 2019 and 2024, four new operating mines opened in Northern Ontario, with six new mine projects and four mine expansions currently underway.

Ontario remains Canada’s top gold producer. There are 18 operating gold mines primarily located in the U-shape Superior geological region running from Minnesota through Ontario to Québec, producing approximately 2.9 million troy ounces of gold in 2023 valued at $6.5 billion—45% of Canada’s total and 3% of global production. The province also has 12 advanced gold exploration projects.

Ontario’s critical minerals sector is expanding. Nine active mines and 10 processing facilities, producing materials such as nickel, copper, platinum group metals, and cobalt, saw total production value of $6.4 billion in 2023. With global demand for critical minerals surging, Ontario’s mining sector is strategically positioned for growth. By 2040, demand for nickel is projected to be 14 times higher than in 2021, while cobalt demand is expected to rise sevenfold and copper demand threefold. The Sudbury Basin and the Ring of Fire contain key deposits of nickel, copper, platinum, and chromite.

Mining remains vital to Ontario’s economy. The industry directly contributed $23.8 billion to GDP in 2023, with indirect contributions adding another $8 billion—a 35% increase. Capital investments totaled $5.2 billion, fueling job growth and economic prosperity.

Ontario is the leading global centre for mining finance. The Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange list 40% of the world’s publicly traded mining companies, with a combined market value of $603 billion at the end of 2024—more than triple their 2015 value.

The sector has strong export performance. Notably Ontario’s minerals and mining sector exported $64 billion of goods to the world in 2023, representing about a quarter of all of Ontario’s goods exported. The largest destination for these mineral exports was to the United States at $42 billion, with the states of New York, Michigan, Illinois and Indiana as the largest destinations. Fifty-seven per cent of Ontario’s critical minerals exports went to the United States with a value of $5.7 billion. Ontario imported $77 billion in minerals and metals products, including $40.6 billion from the United States.

Ongoing investment in exploration is vital to sustaining future mineral reserves. There were 364,531 active mining claims in Ontario at the end of 2024 and exploration spend reached $976 million in 2023, representing 23% of total exploration spend across Canada. Exploration is especially vital for nickel, copper, and zinc where reserves have decreased substantially over the past quarter century: nickel by 58%, copper by 67%, and zinc by 95%. There are 32 significant mineral projects in Ontario, including projects in the Ring of Fire area that remains a critical zone for potential development.

About 25% of all direct mining jobs in Canada are in Ontario. Mining drives employment and prosperity across the province, with extraction directly employing almost 22,000 people receiving average annual earnings of $150,000—almost double the provincial all-industry average. Primary manufacturing, downstream manufacturing and services support a further 130,000 jobs. The mining labour force is approximately 80% male, with 21% of the workforce new to Canada. Over 2023–2024, 12% of the mining workforce identify as Indigenous, compared to 3% across Ontario’s overall workforce.

The mining sector has 142 active agreements with Indigenous communities, promoting shared economic value and community development. These include exploration and impact benefit agreements, and government resource revenue sharing where 35 First Nations receive 40% of mining tax revenues from operating mines, and 45% from future mines.

Safety remains a top priority for the mining sector in Ontario. The sector has maintained a lost-time injury rate 17% below the all-industry average in Ontario since 2020. A low rate is a key indicator that safety protocols and practices are being followed effectively.

Twenty-one per cent of mining workers are over the age of 55. Workforce shortages remain a challenge, especially as enrolment in mining-related education is declining. Initiatives like the OMA’s "This is Mine Life" campaign—which is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario through the Ontario Labour Market Partnerships program within Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development—are working to encourage young people and newcomers to Canada to consider a career in mining. The impact of such efforts is promising. According to an omnibus poll of Ontario youth (aged 16–28) conducted by Ipsos in February 2025, 39% or approximately 1.3 million Ontario youth would now consider a career in mining, including 91,000 youth who reside in Northern Ontario.

Innovation and sustainability continue to redefine Ontario’s mining landscape. Ontario’s mining industry is a leader in clean technology adoption, using battery-electric vehicles and autonomous trucks at higher rates than other industries. As global demand for low-carbon technologies rises, Ontario’s minerals will be essential. Electric vehicles require six times more minerals than traditional vehicles; wind turbines require nine times more minerals than gas plants; and solar panels require six times more minerals than traditional power sources.

For more details, read the State of the Ontario Mining Sector.