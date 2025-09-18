Women in Mining Sudbury announces 2025 Mining for Diversity Gala

September 18, 2025
Women in Mining Sudbury (WIM) announced its second annual Mining for Diversity Gala, a prestigious event celebrating the achievements and contributions of women in the mining industry. The gala will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Steelworkers Union Hall and is expected to sell out.

WIM, a not‑for‑profit organization, works to increase diversity and representation across the minerals exploration and mining sector. The gala will recognize women who are driving change and breaking barriers in mining. The evening will include award presentations honoring individuals who have made a significant impact on the industry, the presentation of student bursaries sponsored by company partners, and a plated dinner followed by entertainment and networking.

A centerpiece of the night will be the Mining for Diversity Awards, which highlight women who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and dedication to advancing the mining sector. The awards aim to inspire future generations and promote greater diversity and inclusion.

Nominations are now open in five categories: Trailblazer Award, Indigenous Trailblazer Award, Student Trailblazer Award, Mentorship Award, and Frontline Excellence Award. Nominators can recognize women who bring fresh perspectives, practice inclusive leadership, and contribute invaluable support to their teams. This is an opportunity to reaffirm commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion across the industry.

For nomination details and submission instructions, visit WIM Sudbury’s website: https://Wimsudbury.com/2025-awards.

