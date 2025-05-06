Workplace Safety North and Sofvie collaborate to offer subsidized supervisor training

Workplace Safety North (WSN) – a leader in workplace health and safety training – and Sofvie – a workplace safety technology provider – announced a new partnership to make supervisor training more accessible and affordable for employers in high-risk industries. Headquartered in northern Ontario, WSN administers the Ontario mine rescue program and provides province-wide Ministry-approved workplace health and safety training and services for the mining and forest products industries.

The partnership was officially unveiled during the 2025 Mining Health and Safety Conference in Sudbury, Ontario: an annual event that brings together safety professionals, industry leaders, and workers committed to improving health and safety in the mining sector.

Through this collaboration, Sofvie clients will receive exclusive promotional codes to access subsidized registration for WSN’s flagship supervisor courses: Duly Diligent Supervisor and Mining First Line Supervisor Refresher. These programs are available both virtually and in person, with combined discounts that can reduce training costs by up to 100%.

Mike Parent, president and CEO of Workplace Safety North, said: “Strong supervision is the cornerstone of safe workplaces. By partnering with Sofvie, we’re making essential training more accessible and affordable for employers who prioritize safety leadership. This collaboration helps ensure that supervisors not only understand their legal responsibilities but are equipped to lead confidently and proactively in today’s evolving work environments.”

Gus Minor, COO at Sofvie, commented: “This collaboration reinforces our shared commitment to safer workplaces. We're helping organizations strengthen leadership where it matters most—on the front lines.”

More information is posted at www.WorkPlaceSafetyNorth.ca.