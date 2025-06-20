Workplace Safety North named one of Canada’s best workplaces

Great Place to Work has certified Workplace Safety North (WSN) for its commitment to cultivating a workplace culture built on trust, respect, and shared values.

WSN surveyed its employees in late 2024 to gather their feedback on the organization. A remarkable 88 percent of the team identified WSN as a great place to work, significantly surpassing the 60 percent who say the same about their own workplaces.

Megan Johnson, director of human resources at WSN. “As part of our commitment to keeping a strong, positive workplace culture, we ask our team to fill out the Great Place to Work survey every two years. We’ve consistently had over 80 percent of our people say this is a great place to work. This year, we took an extra step to get this certification. This achievement creates shared pride for all of us.”

Mike Parent, WSN president and CEO, added: “Our people really connect with and uphold our core values, which we refer to as CIRT: compassion, integrity, respect, and team spirit. I’m pleased that we went the extra step to receive this certification this year. It’s through true commitment to our mandate and the common support each teammate has for each other that we’re able to achieve this milestone.”

Great Place to Work certification complements WSN's prior recognition by Excellence Canada, which awarded the organization a platinum distinction for Mental Health at Work in 2024, along with silver (2015), gold (2019), and platinum (2022) awards in the Healthy Workplace category.

Parent added: “For us to help employers across Ontario see every worker home safe and healthy, we know we need to work toward our mission with our own people first,” “We’re dedicated to helping workplaces build strong health and safety cultures, which contributes to the overall wellbeing of everyone at a workplace. Ours is no different. I’m pleased with these results as they reflect our commitment to our people.”

Great Place to Work is an organization that supports companies in Canada and across the globe with building positive workplace cultures. For more information, visit their website at www.GreatPlaceToWork.ca/en/.

Workplace Safety North is an independent not-for-profit, Workplace Safety North (WSN) is one of four health and safety associations in Ontario. WSN provides province-wide government-approved workplace health and safety services for mining and forest products sectors and administers the Ontario Mine Rescue program. For more information, visit www.WorkPlaceSafetyNorth.ca.