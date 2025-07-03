Yukon Metals identifies new copper zone at AZ property

Yukon Metals (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) announced the identification of a newly defined copper target at its 13,110-ha AZ project, located about six km west of the Alaska Highway and 36 km south of Beaver Creek, Yukon. The company has mobilized a second drill rig to test the newly identified zone, located approximately four km southeast of current drilling, to help accelerate exploration across multiple high-priority targets within a large, underexplored hydrothermal system.

Rory Quinn, president and CEO of Yukon Metals, said: “We are mobilizing a second rig at AZ as we scale up exploration across this large, underexplored hydrothermal system. This new target was defined through detailed fieldwork and aligns well with our evolving geological model at AZ. With two rigs now turning, we’re in a strong position to test multiple high-priority zones in parallel. Each hole contributes critical insight as we work toward uncovering the full potential of this emerging copper system.”

The newly defined target features potassic-altered intrusive rocks with visible chalcopyrite in veins and disseminations, spanning roughly 2 square kilometers. Geologists believe it may represent a lateral or upper expression of a porphyry copper system. While surface stockwork veining isn't exposed, mineralization and geological traits strongly support drill testing. Regional geochemical data highlighted the drainage area as high in copper porphyry potential, comparable to known Yukon deposits.

Minconsult, in partnership with Vision Quest Drilling, constructed the drill pads, while Capital Helicopters provides helicopter support. Platinum Drilling conducts drilling operations, and Käganì, a Kluane First Nation enterprise, manages camp services alongside Archer Cathro.

