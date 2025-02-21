Yukon Metals outlines AZ exploration plans and inaugural drilling at Chair Mountain

Yukon Metals (CSE: YMC; OTCQB: YMMCF) announced details of its upcoming exploration program at the 11,755-ha AZ project, located about 36 km south of Beaver Creek, Yukon and is the largest of Yukon Metals’ seventeen properties, which total over 42,500 ha.

The company has said that its 2025 exploration activities are as follows: 2,000 metres of diamond drilling at Chair Mountain to test key targets along a 1.2-kilometre-long gossan zone, located 6 km west of the Alaska Highway, follow-up on the Nutzotin skarnmineral occurrence, where historic trench samples returned up to 10.3% copper as well as testing of an intrusive-hosted chalcopyrite-bearing vein system located 200m east of the skarn, airborne geophysical surveys using magnetic and VTEMto refine structural interpretations and identify potential conductive mineralization along the 5 km long Chair-to-Nutzotin trend.

Rory Quinn, CEO of Yukon Metals, stated, “The surface copper anomalies, oxidation, alteration, and proximity to a regionally mapped structure make the 5km-long Chair to Nutzotin trend a highly attractive exploration target. The systematic approach - integrating historical data, modern geophysics and targeted drilling - will allow Yukon Metals to refine its exploration model and unlock further potential at thee AZ project.”

Building on last season’s successful prospecting at Chair Mountain, where rock chip samples returned up to 3.49% copper, the company has identified a high-priority target area extending an additional 2.5 km toward the Nutzotin mineral occurrence. Notably, hematite alteration observed at surface and the presence of multiple copper occurrences along this corridor suggest the potential for a porphyry-style system.

This corridor will be the focus of a multifaceted exploration program that includes 2,000 metres of diamond drilling, systematic mapping and geochemical sampling, and an airborne magnetic and VTEM (Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic) survey to target additional drill holes.

