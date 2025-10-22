Yukon Metals signals strong copper-gold with initial Birch results

Yukon Metals (CSE: YMC; US- OTCQB: YMMCF) announced preliminary results from its 2025 drill program at the Birch copper-gold project, which is located 65 km northeast of Burwash Landing, Yukon. The company received assays from the first drill hole, BR25-001, and promising surface samples from a geochemically anomalous zone situated two km south of the drilling site.

The initial drill hole revealed stacked skarn horizons containing copper mineralization over a length of up to 21.2 metres. Within these horizons, several intervals exceeded 3.1% copper equivalent. Drilling along a 750-metres strike demonstrated that the skarn horizons extend over a significant area, with Hole 3, which was a 250-metres step-out to the east, intersecting near-surface mineralization beginning at about 25 metres and encountering a continuous 46-meter zone of intensely altered skarn rocks from 256.5 to 302.5 metres depth.

Prospecting in the area located two km south of the drill site yielded surface samples with grades as high as 16 grams per tonne gold, 1,825 grams per tonne silver, and 0.43% copper, in an area coinciding with a large molybdenum soil anomaly.

Rory Quinn, President and CEO of Yukon Metals, expressed enthusiasm about the early results. He stated: “We are very encouraged by results from the first of six drill holes at Birch. We see clear evidence of a copper-gold skarn system, with high-grade zones and strong alteration along intrusive contacts. The signs of a porphyry-style source are compelling, and we are eager to see what emerges from Holes 3 and 4, which are spaced 750 meters apart within the skarn trend.”

This region is characterized by schist, marble, and felsic intrusions. The company engaged local First Nation contractors for the project, including Minconsult and Vision Quest Drilling for drill pad construction, Yukon-based Capital Helicopters for helicopter support, and Käganì in partnership with Archer Cathro for camp services.

More information is posted on www.YukonMetals.com.

