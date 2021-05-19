Schauenburg expands into underground office at Norcat centre

Schauenburg Industries, a leader in innovative ventilation products for the mining, tunnelling, forestry and other related industries, is proud to announce the opening of its new office within the Norcat Underground Centre, located in Sudbury, Ont. Access to the underground mine and like-minded businesses will allow Schauenburg to install and test products and showcase them to potential buyers.

The Norcat Underground Centre has effectively increased the profile of many up-and-coming products and supported unique innovations in the mining sector, including those of Schauenburg. The company currently has KMAX rigid ventilation ducting installed underground at Norcat, along with a portable refuge station and an inflatable stopping. The world-class facility will allow potential mining customers to view Schauenburg products in an operational mine setting.

“The original launch of our KMAX rigid ducting could not have been as successful without the co-operation and strength of Norcat in the mining sector,” said Don Croteau, managing director of Schauenburg.

“The Underground Centre has become the global destination to ‘see and touch’ mining innovations, and it is in part due to companies like Schauenburg,” said Greg Major, director of the Norcat Underground Centre. “Their products play an invaluable role in the mine and the safety of our staff, trainees, and guests by ensuring the air is fresh and breathable.”

Schauenburg has installed a cutting-edge waterproofing membrane system within the Norcat Underground Centre in association with W. Giertsen Tunnel AS of Norway. This watertight membrane seals areas from moisture and humidity, making it ideal for working and storage areas. The self-extinguishing fabric can be easily repaired using a heat-weld process if needed in this rugged environment. The visibility underground can be dramatically enhanced by adding a simple, inexpensive lighting system against the backdrop of the membrane ceiling and walls.

Schauenburg’s next initiative with Norcat will be installing the Ventchoke product, which assists mine operations by replacing re-entry times by diverting the maximum amount of available secondary ventilation to all active headings after blasting has taken place. This is an easy-to-operate product that can be removed and easily re-installed in various sections of the mine as required. It contains no ropes or pulleys to wear, tear or replace.

Find the underground solution to your problem at www.Schauenburg.ca.