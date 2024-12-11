ABB to deliver world’s largest production capacity mine hoist to BHP’s Jansen project

ABB has been selected by BHP to deliver, install and commission three friction hoists, including one with the world's largest capacity, and a further electrical system for a Blair service hoist at the Jansen potash project in Canada.

Installation of the initial two hoists is already in progress, while the further two hoisting systems are being prepared for installation and commission between 2026 and 2027.

According to ABB, this represents a milestone for the mining industry, as one of the two production hoists will have the largest production capacity in the world, able to transport payloads of 75 tonnes. Its six ropes will be able to support the heavy loads from 1 km underground at a maximum speed of 18.3 metres per second, supported by dual 7,700kW motors.

As the mining industry evolves to keep up with increased demand, this project represents a breakthrough in enhanced productivity, the Swedish group added.

The service shaft and production shaft have both been sunk in preparation for the hoisting systems. ABB supplied two hoists to the service shaft, including the cage. At the same time, it delivered the hydraulic braking system as well as electrical controls and powertrain for a temporary Blair cage hoist being commissioned in the production shaft, which will be in operation for two years while the higher-capacity production hoist is prepared. The latter will then be installed and is expected to be up and running for production use by 2027.

Additionally, each mine hoist is being supplied with ABB Ability Safey Plus for hoists, the world’s first fully SIL 3 certified safety solution.

“The hoists and hoisting systems will play a crucial role in the efficient and safe extraction of potash, giving Jansen its competitive edge,” said Simon Thomas, vice president of potash projects at BHP. “The new contract further strengthens our existing strategic partnership with ABB, and we look forward to continuing to work together as we plan to drive productivity, safety, and sustainability.”

Björn Jonsson, global business line manager for hoisting at ABB Process Industries, added: “We are happy to continue our work with BHP on increasing the efficiency and productivity of the Jansen mine while continuously helping to improve the safety of people and operations.

"ABB’s mine hoists are some of the safest in the world, adhering to the highest regulations, and we are pleased to combine this with enhanced capacity loading as the industry continues to look for solutions that maximize productivity in order to meet demand.”

This new contract between ABB and BHP follows previous collaboration on the integration of power management systems for the Jansen project, and the creation of a multi-year global framework agreement.

The Jansen project aims to become the largest potash mine in the world. Initial Stage 1 capacity is expected to reach 4.5 million tonnes per annum, while future development is projected to increase this by a further 16 to 17 million tonnes.

Construction of the Stage 1 project is currently ahead of schedule, with first production expected in two years' time, said BHP.