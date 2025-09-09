Anglo American, Teck strike $50B merger in decade’s top mining deal

Anglo American (LON: AAL) is acquiring Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A TECK.B, NYSE: TECK), Canada’s largest diversified miner, in a $50-billion all-share merger that would create the world’s fifth-largest copper producer — if regulators in Canada, the United States and China sign off.

Anglo will exchange 1.3301 shares for each Teck share, a structure it called a “zero-premium” merger. The math tells a different story: the exchange ratio represents a 17% premium on Teck’s closing price Monday, though Anglo will offset it with a $4.5-billion special dividend to its investors, leaving the effective premium at just 1%.

If completed, Anglo shareholders will own 62.4% of the new company, to be named Anglo Teck, while Teck shareholders will hold 37.6%.

Anglo American’s chief executive officer Duncan Wanblad will lead the combined miner, with Teck CEO Jonathan Price as deputy CEO. The headquarters will be in Vancouver, with Anglo’s London office to be “streamlined”.

Secondary listings are planned for Toronto and Johannesburg, along with a New York float via American Depository Receipts.

It’s all about copper

The deal cements Anglo’s access to Teck’s prized copper assets at a time of surging demand for the metal, crucial to electrification and renewable energy. Central to the strategy is Teck’s Quebrada Blanca (QB) mine in Chile, an operation that has been plagued by cost overruns and operational challenges.

Both miners have been reshaping portfolios to focus on critical minerals. Teck sold most of its coal unit to Glencore (LON: GLEN), while Anglo has been shedding coal, platinum and diamonds.

Teck also recently launched a sweeping operational review, due in October, aimed at boosting performance, with QB singled out as a top priority.

QB-Collahuasi power play

Teck had already been exploring potential synergies between QB and Collahuasi, a nearby copper mine in northern Chile co-owned by Anglo and Glencore.

The companies estimate annual pretax synergies of $800 million, with up to $1.4 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) gains through shared procurement and operational efficiencies.

Quebrada Blanca, a low-cost, long-life copper mine located in northern Chile. (Image courtesy of Teck.)

“The industrial logic is pretty self-evident,” Wanblad said. “You can see the logic of moving some of the high-grade ore from Collahuassi to the QB plant.”

Glencore was not consulted on the merger but has long argued the two Chilean mines should be combined to cut costs.

A “significant coup”

Duncan Hay, mining analyst at Panmure Liberum, qualified the merger as a “significant coup" for Anglo American. “If they are successful it is a great move as they’re locking up high-quality copper assets that the industry has been coveting,” Hay wrote.

Canada’s Industry Minister Mélanie Joly confirmed the merger will be reviewed under the Investment Canada Act to ensure it delivers a “net benefit” to the country.

“Any new investments must support our core mission of building one economy in the best interests of Canadians,” she posted on X. The review could take up to 18 months.

The Anglo-Teck deal follows a wave of industry consolidation driven by the scramble to secure copper supply. Anglo fended off a $49-billion approach from BHP last year, while Glencore’s 2023 bid for Teck collapsed.

Shares in Anglo rose almost 10% in London to 2,498p, giving it a market cap of £29.4 billion (about $40 billion). Teck stock jumped 17% in New York pre-market trading, last at S$40.95, valuing the company at $17.2 billion.