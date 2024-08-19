Avalon Advanced cut 1.54% Li2O over 137 metres at Separation Rapids JV

Avalon Advanced Materials (TSX:AVL; OTCQB: AVLNF) reported that the latest drill results from the Big Whopper deposit at the Separation Rapids lithium project 70 km north of Kenora, Ont. The best result was from hole SR24-121, which intersected 1.54% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) over 137.0 metres beginning at 321 metres below the surface. Included in this assay was 2.28% Li 2 O over 4 metres beginning at 421 metres.

Hole SR24-119 intersected 1.87% Li 2 O over 17.15 metres from 284.4 metres, and hole SR24-120 intersected 1.60% Li 2 O over 12.8 metres from 66.2 metres.

The Separation Rapids project is a joint venture of Avalon Advanced (40%) and SCR-Sibelco NV (60% and operator).

"These exceptional results taken over very long intervals are a clear indication of the highly efficient drilling program by our JV partner Sibelco. Another long, massive intercept on Hole SR24-121 will be key to growing the mineral resource base. What is exceptionally exciting is the depth potential, with hole SR24-121 effectively intersecting 137.0 metres mineralization from 321 metres downhole,” said Avalon CEO Scott Monteith.

“This hole supports our belief that we have barely begun to uncover the potential of lithium resources at the Separation Rapids deposit. With our objectives for the 2024 winter drilling campaign accomplished, we look forward to the upcoming mineral resource estimate."

The Big Whopper deposit is known to have a strike length of 750 metres. A new resource estimate is planned when the 2024 winter drill campaign is completed. The estimate made a year ago (August 2023) included measured and indicated material totaling 10.1 million tonnes grading 1.35% Li 2 O. The inferred resource is 2.8 million tonnes at 1.38% Li 2 O.

More about the project is available at www.AvalonAdvancedMaterials.com.