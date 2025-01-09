Brunswick Exploration plans major drilling at its Mirage project, will target new zones

Montreal-based Brunswick Exploration (TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF) announced it will be expanding drilling at its Quebec-based Mirage project in 2025. It will also be seeking new unexplored targets for its new portfolio. The exploration company acknowledged 2024 was a challenging year for lithium markets but will be increasing its focus on the Mirage project. The Mirage project is in the James Bay region of Quebec. Northern Cree communities refer to the area as Eeyou Istchee.

Killian Charles, CEO of Brunswick Exploration, commented: “Our primary objective at Mirage and across our portfolio is focused on defining a resource of at least 50Mt within 50km from infrastructure and drilling to date continues to underscore this potential.”

Company officials have placed much hope in a new greenfield lithium discovery in Greenland. In the meantime, Brunswick Exploration is pleased that drilling continues to expand on mineralized zones at the mine, both along strike and down dip. Drilling teams noted a wide, well-mineralized intercept in MR-3 where the dyke appears to thicken at depth. In total, work teams reported they drilled approximately 12,000 metres just at Mirage, outlined several new significant dykes and substantially expanded the near-surface MR-6 dyke.

The Mirage project comprises 278 claims with a total surface area of 13,839 ha (staked and optioned claims) located roughly 40 km south of the Trans-Taiga Highway and 34 km northeast of Winsome Resources’ Adina project.

In the fall of 2022, Brunswick Exploration signed an option agreement with Osisko Development (TSX-V: ODEV) to acquire a 90% interest in the Anatacau property in the James Bay region as well. In 2023, the company discovered pegmatite dykes on this property containing high grade lithium mineralization.

More information on Brunswick Exploration and/or the Mirage project is found at www.BrwExplo.ca.