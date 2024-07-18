Canada Nickel reveals Deloro nickel resource estimate

Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC; OTCQB: CNIKF) has announced an initial mineral resource estimate for its Deloro nickel sulphide project, located in the Timmins-Cochrane mining camp in Ontario. This is the first of seven new nickel resources expected to be reported by the end of the first quarter of 2025, showcasing the potential scale of the Timmins nickel district.

The Deloro project has an initial indicated resource of 81 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel, containing 202,000 tonnes of nickel. Additionally, there is an inferred resource of 357 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel, containing 885,000 tonnes of nickel.

"We are very pleased with the size of this initial resource on Deloro particularly given the relatively small scale of the target footprint relative to the 20+ targets in our portfolio,” said CEO of Canada Nickel Mark Selby. “Deloro has an advantageous location near both Timmins and the mining and processing infrastructure at the Dome mill, and benefits from a relatively low overburden of an average of just nine metres."

The initial mineral resource estimate for Deloro was based on 8,242 metres of core drilling in 22 holes. The inferred resources total 357 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel, amounting to 885,000 tonnes of contained nickel, while the indicated resources total 81 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel, amounting to 202,000 tonnes of contained nickel. A cut-off grade of 0.10% nickel was used for these calculations.

The 2024 exploration program is focused on demonstrating the potential of its portfolio in the Timmins nickel district, with 112 holes drilled so far, totaling 47,482 metres. Canada Nickel has seven drill rigs operating – four drilling on our Mann Central and Mann Northwest properties, two completing the next phase of drilling at our Reid project, and one targeting the east end of our Reaume project.

For more information, please visit www.CanadaNickel.com.