Cantex extends significant high-grade lead-zinc at North Rackla project

Cantex Mine Development (TSXV: CD; OTCQB: CTXDF) announced it successfully extended the strike length of the main zone at its North Rackla project to 265 km, which represents an increase of 300 metres this season. The company reported that the mineralization remains open both along strike and to depth. North Rackla is a 14,077-ha claim block in the Yukon.

Drilling teams provided highlights from the main zone holes: A nine metre interval of 34.08% combined lead-zinc and 96 g/t silver within a broader interval of 15 metres of 22.87% combined lead-zinc and 62 g/t silver in hole YKDD24-315. Hole YKDD24-312 intersected a two-metre interval of 23.27% lead-zinc and 48 g/t silver within a lengthy 25.04 metre intercept of 4.62% combined lead-zinc and 18 g/t silver.

Cantex reported that the drilling in the northeastern portion of the Main zone contains elevated copper values suggesting that this could be the central feeder zone of the mineralization. These exceptionally high grade and lengthy intercepts continue to demonstrate the significant size and grade of the Main zone mineralization. The mineral explorer also reported that the Main zone also showed significant enrichment in germanium. The company had previously reported discoveries of germanium. Company staff will be reporting on results as soon as they obtain them.

Cantex’s discovery of elevated germanium within the significant silver-lead-zinc grade mineralization has tremendous commercial potential. Trade analysts point out that China has now banned germanium exports to the US resulting in a substantial increase in the germanium price (currently trading at US$2.28 per gram). Up until this moment, China had a near monopoly on the world’s supply of germanium. Many Western countries – including Canada – have stated that they need new Western-based sources of germanium to build several modern technologies, such as computer chips, solar panels, LED lights and night vision goggles. Mining analysts have noted that Canadian base metal projects – including North Rackla – have enough germanium to meet American and other needs.

More information about Cantex and/or the North Rackla project is posted on www.Cantex.ca.