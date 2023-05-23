Cat ups productivity, efficiency, durability, and serviceability of Cat D10 dozer

Infused with industry-leading technology, the durable Cat D10 dozer burns less fuel, increases productivity and improves uptime compared to earlier versions says the manufacturer Caterpillar.

Featuring a stator clutch torque converter and load-sensing hydraulics, the new design is up to 6% more efficient than the Cat D10T2. Its combination of improved technology, longer component life, extended oil changes and increased serviceability reduces maintenance and repair costs up to 8%, helping the new D10 deliver industry-leading low cost of ownership.

The new D10 is powered by the Cat C27 engine, which offers aftertreatment solutions to meet U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final/EU Stage V as well as Tier 2 equivalent emissions standards for meeting the needs of the global market. Maximizing material moved per litre of fuel, the C27 switches power settings based on travel direction to offer up to 20% more power in reverse, reducing cycle times. In addition to delivering productivity gains of up to 3%, the new D10 offers up to a 4% fuel consumption advantage over the D10T2 and up to 10% over the D10T.

The new cab for the D10 not only creates a comfortable operating environment that lowers noise, vibration, stress and fatigue, it is an integrated electronic platform designed to maximize productivity. The operator’s new multicolor touchscreen display monitors machine performance and allows machine parameters to be quickly tailored to the application.

Today’s innovative D10 leverages a range of onboard technologies and is future-ready to integrate tomorrow’s technology advancements. Standard with dual-tilt and automated blade assist (ABA), the machine reduces operator workload by automating blade movement to pre-set load, carry and spread positions.

Shipped from the factory capable of integrating Cat MineStar technologies, the D10 optimizes grading efficiency and offers remote operating capabilities to keep the operator safe and comfortable. MineStar Terrain with automatic blade control integrates full automatics, blade load and overcut protection into the control system to increase productivity and decrease fuel burn. It minimizes overcut, overfill and rehandling to lower costs.

Optional MineStar Command for dozing features deep integration with the new D10’s electronic and hydraulic systems to deliver remote operation with reduced delay and quick response to commands. Requiring no on-site network requirements, the portable and lightweight Command console provides quick and efficient line-of-sight remote control from up to 400 metres or non-line-of-site operation on site or from miles away.

Major components for the D10, including the frame and powertrain, are built to be rebuilt to deliver a cost-effective second life of like-new performance at a fraction of the price. Life-enhancing upgrades made throughout the drivetrain help to improve component life. Optional heavy-duty extended life (HDXL) with DuraLink undercarriage reduces scallop wear, features an 8,000-hour bushing seal life and delivers 20% to 40% longer life than the heavy-duty undercarriage.

The D10 design offers easy service and maintenance with features like new replaceable push-arm trunnion bearing inserts. The re-engineered engine compartment integrates a single-plane cooling system that is up to 30% more resistant to plugging and improves heat dissipation to extend component life. Its new easy-access radiator door facilitates cleaning. Offering 50% more capacity, the new oil pan improves average oil quality and extends change intervals by up to an additional 250 hours. To further improve servicing efficiency the D10 offers remote flash and troubleshooting to allow the dealer to remotely run dozer diagnostic testing while the machine is in operation and send software updates.

More information on the new Cat D10 dozer can be found by contacting a Cat dealer or visitingwww.Cat.com.