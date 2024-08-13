Caterpillar hosts first-ever global dealer technician challenge

Caterpillar is launching its first global dealer technician challenge to highlight the critical role dealer technicians play in customer service. This competition, open to independent Cat dealers, aims to demonstrate the skills required for a career as a technician.

"This hands-on, skills-based competition will test the technicians' agility, resilience and versatility," said Cat global service VP Henry Venneman. "These trained experts are on the front line of support, working to keep machines and engines up and running to help ensure our customers' critical projects are completed."



The demand for technicians at Cat dealers is growing. By the end of 2026, Cat dealers may need to hire more than 44,000 technicians. This competition is also intended to increase awareness of career opportunities in this field.



"Cat dealers are often looking for individuals who are problem solvers, mechanically inclined and tech savvy," added Venneman.



The global dealer technician challenge will include regional and semifinal competitions worldwide. The top 10 finalists will compete in March 2026 at the CONEXPO/CON-AGG show in Las Vegas.



For more information, visit www.Caterpillar.com.