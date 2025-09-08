CMSI releases governance model on way to unified global mining standard

The Consolidated Mining Standards Initiative (CMSI) has announced the publication of its new governance model as part of its goal to eventually combine the strongest elements of four respected standards—The Copper Mark, the Mining Association of Canada’s Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM), the World Gold Council’s Responsible Gold Mining Principles, and ICMM’s Mining Principles—into a single global standard. By doing so, CMSI seeks to simplify the landscape and provide clear, unified guidance on responsible mining practices for companies of all sizes, in every location and for all commodities.

The new standard will streamline the existing landscape of mining standards and encourage ongoing enhancements in environmental, social, and governance practices throughout each metal's value chain, from mining through smelting, refining, and beyond. The draft standard will comprise 24 performance areas covering a wide range of topics related to responsible mining practices.

Widespread adoption would make the standard the most widely applied voluntary mining standard so far, with plans for nearly 100 mining companies to implement it at roughly 600 sites in about 60 countries over time. The evolution of the governance model reflects valuable input gathered during the public consultation process and detailed recommendations from the stakeholder and industry advisory groups. Alongside the governance model, a report has been published explaining how feedback from the initial public consultation has been incorporated. The governance model will comprise a 17-member board of directors, led by an independent chair. It is designed to balance participation across companies and stakeholders affected by mining or value chain activities.

The board will include one director each from ICMM, MAC, and WGC, plus one chosen by the ICA. Four directors will represent mining-affected groups: Indigenous peoples, labour, human rights, and the environment, ensuring a range of local to global viewpoints. Four directors will come from value chain companies, including consumer brands, recyclers, smelters, refiners, and component makers. Another four directors will represent non-commercial stakeholders, such as international NGOs, multi-stakeholder initiatives, academics, and those affected by midstream and downstream activities.

Following public consultation, the process for selecting the independent chair has changed: a sub-committee from the stakeholder and industry advisory groups will now handle the selection, not CMSI partners. The stakeholder advisory group will help nominate board members through public and open calls, encouraging diverse participation. These updates reinforce a balanced, inclusive approach for both mining and value chain interests, and for commercial and non-commercial stakeholders.

Information on the CMSI’s new governance model can be found here.