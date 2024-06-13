Considering M&A? Here’s what to ask

A large copper miner in Chile only found it had been overpaying a royalty by a significant amount after three ownership deals […]
By Colin McClelland June 13, 2024 At 10:18 am
Puzzle pieces being pushed together with a world map in the background
Mining companies can avoid common pitfalls when considering mergers and acquisitions. (Credit: Adobe bas121)

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

A large copper miner in Chile only found it had been overpaying a royalty by a significant amount after three ownership deals and 20 years of operation, lawyer Greg McNab told a mining conference in New York.

“They took it in under the umbrella of an M&A exercise and they just assumed that ‘we'll just keep doing it the way the company had been operating,’” the partner at Dentons in Toronto said. “So, you actually should just read that stuff.”

It was just one of the due diligence tips to emerge from a panel at the event run by the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration. Others were about partnerships, price and closure costs. The May 21 discussion also mentioned mine plans, management and the environment. Three experts from SRK Consulting, which has 45 offices globally and has operated in more than 150 countries, filled out the panel.

It’s important talk early and often to partners such as companies, communities, Indigenous groups or governments and research them on social media, Jeff Parshley, an SRK consultant on the environment, mine closure and reclamation, told the panel. It can improve insight about them when time is short in a potential deal’s data room, he said.

“That can give you some idea of whether you have supportive partners or not,” Parshley said. “And what the current buzz is on the project.”

KEEP READING AT NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jun 18 2024 - Jun 19 2024
Direct Lithium Extraction Summit 2024, 18-19 June, Uxbridge UK
Jun 24 2024 - Jun 25 2024
EV Battery Recycling & Reuse 2024
Jul 08 2024 - Jul 10 2024
3rd International Meet & Expo on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and its Applications
Jul 15 2024 - Jul 16 2024
The Deep Sea Mining Summit 2024

Related Posts