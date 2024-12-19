Cosa Resources assays uranium mineralization at its Ursa project in Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources (TSXV: COSA; OTCQB: COSAF) reported assay results from basement-hosted radioactivity intersected in the fall drilling program at the company's Ursa uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, located in Saskatchewan.

The company confirmed uranium as the source of anomalous radioactivity intersected by UR24-06, including 0.22% Triuranium octoxide over 0.7 metres. Drill teams confirmed that Uranium mineralization in UR24-06 is the strongest and widest intersected to date. Cosa's 2024 exploration confirmed prospective geology is present at Ursa and developed numerous follow-up targets which remain untested.

Andy Carmichael, Vice President Exploration, commented: "In only 18 months, Cosa has significantly derisked the Ursa Project and proven that the geology of the Kodiak trend is highly consistent with that underpinning producing mines in the eastern Athabasca. Our strategy of using large-scale ambient noise tomography (ANT) surveys to prioritize conductive strike produced the strongest and widest mineralization on the Project from our very first drill hole to test an ANT target.”

Carmicheal continued, “With only 21 drill holes completed within the 65-kilometre-long Project, Ursa has vast underexplored and increasingly prospective exploration space to fit multiple tier-1 deposits, and we have demonstrated that modern geophysical surveys have produced target areas far beyond conventional EM alone."

Cosa Resources – via chemical assays of UR24-06 – determined in October 2024 uranium mineralization was the source of radioactivity. Company studies determined mineralization is monometallic and significant enrichment of uranium pathfinder elements such as arsenic, nickel, and cobalt is not present. At present, the uranium exploration company does not know the true thickness of the mineralization as its orientation is not known.

For additional information regarding the Company's Ursa Project, please see the technical report dated October 5th, 2023 on the company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cosa Resources operates in northern Saskatchewan. Its portfolio comprises 237,000 ha across multiple 100% owned and pending Cosa operated joint venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors. More information is posted on www.CosaResources.ca.