Cosa Resources finalizes strategic partnership with Denison on uranium projects

Vancouver-based Cosa Resources (TSXV: COSA; OTCQB: COSAF) has secured a long-term strategic partnership with Denison Mines (TSX: DML) through the final acquisition of a 70% interest in a portfolio of prospective uranium projects owned by Denison. The transaction is the fulfillment of the terms of an acquisition agreement on November 26, 2024, between Cosa Resources and Denison. As part of the deal, Denison becomes Cosa's largest shareholder with a 19.95% stake.

The transaction includes three key projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin: Murphy Lake North, Darby, and Packrat. The projects are strategically located near significant uranium deposits, with Murphy Lake North situated 3.2km from IsoEnergy’s Hurricane deposit, Darby 10km west of Cameco’s Cigar Lake mine, and Packrat is 28km east of Cigar Lake mine.

Keith Bodnarchuk, Cosa President and CEO, commented: "We are thrilled to have completed this transaction and are eager to continue our exploration efforts with our new joint venture partner and largest strategic shareholder Denison Mines. With a growing portfolio of highly prospective and drill-ready projects in the Eastern Athabasca Basin paired with strong corporate, technical, and financial support from Denison, there has never been a more exciting time for Cosa and our shareholders.”

As part of the strategic partnership and joint ventures, Cosa Resources will also be adding experienced industry executives from Denison to its management team.

The strategic partnership will also help secure a fully funded winter drilling campaign planned at Murphy Lake North. Under the agreement, Denison must fully fund the first CDN$1.5 million in exploration at the project.

Both Cosa Resources and Denison are experienced uranium exploration and development companies with multiple uranium interests in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan.

More information on these companies and this strategic partnership is posted on www.CosaResources.ca. and at www.DenisonMines.com.