Dolly Varden hits 654 g/t silver over 21.5 metres at Wolf vein

By Salima Virani September 9, 2024 At 1:15 pm
Whole core of Wolf vein and vein Breccia in DV24-416 showing interval 674.3 metres to 682.0 metres (7.70 metres) with grades highlighted within broader vein intersect. (Image courtesy of Dolly Varden Silver)

Dolly Varden Silver (TSXV:DV; OTCQX:DOLLF) recent drilling at the Wolf vein continues to show promising results, expanding the mineralized zone. The latest drill hole, DV24-416, intersected 654 g/t silver, 0.47% lead and 0.57% zinc over 21.5 metres. Another hole, DV24-408, returned 513 g/t silver, 2.95% lead and 1.82% zinc over 27.2 metres. The two holes are positioned on the same vertical section, separated by 44 metres, and highlight the continuity of mineralization as it plunges southwest.

The 2024 exploration program on the Kitsault Valley project has now been expanded to 32,000 metres, up from the original 25,000 metres, thanks to successful drilling and recent financing. Three drills are currently operating, focusing on expansion at the Homestake Silver deposit.

"The Wolf vein continues to deliver exceptional silver grades, often with significant base metal values and strong native silver mineralization over potentially bulk-mineable widths," said Dolly Varden Silver CEO Shawn Khunkhun. "The extended drill program will prioritize lateral and vertical step-outs from these new Wolf results and follow up at other exploration targets including the silver zone at Moose."

The drill holes from this round intersected wide, high-grade mineralization within the Wolf vein breccias. These results follow up on previously released step-out holes and show a continued expansion of the mineralized zone.

DV24-416 has confirmed that high-grade silver extends further up-dip than initially expected, with an interval grading 4,350 g/t silver and 0.47 g/t gold over 0.6 metre. The mineralized vein remains open towards the sediment cap, with step-out drilling along the upper portion planned for later in the season.

DV24-408 intersected the central portion of the higher-grade plunge, showing that mineralization remains consistent as drilling moves southwest. The vertical extent of the vein also shows an increase in base metal values at depth.

Drill hole DV24-410, intersecting 43 metres below DV24-408, encountered both low and high-grade silver mineralization, with an average of 198 g/t silver, 1.68% lead and 3.42% zinc over 20.2 metres.

The Wolf vein, hosted in volcanic rocks from the Jurassic-age Hazelton formation remains open for further exploration.

For more details, visit www.DollyVardenSilver.com

