Drilling at Boardwalk returns 82 and 78 mg/L for LithiumBank

LithiumBank Resources (TSXV: LBLNK; OTCQX: LBNKF) continues to drill at its lithium brine Boardwalk project in Alberta, and the company is pleased with the results. Samples taken below the hydrocarbon layer assayed 82 mg/L lithium over 167 metres in the Leduc formation in a 48-hour constant rate flow test.

The first ever sampling from the Swan Hills formation averaged 78 mg/L over 84 metres in an isolated swab test. The Swan Hills formation lies directly below the Leduc formation.

"We are very pleased to report that the grades from drilling the Leduc and Swan Hills formations at Boardwalk are very similar to those of the Park Place lithium brine project 50 km to the southeast at 82 and 78 mg/L lithium, respectively," commented Rob Shewchuk, CEO of LithiumBank.

"We look forward to seeing the impact that the increased lithium grade and the addition of the Swan Hills formation results will have on an updated resource estimate for the Boardwalk project. We also expect to see a positive impact on results from direct lithium extraction (DLE) pilot testing of this brine given the better head grade," he added.

LithiumBank is the sole owner of property covering 862,170 ha in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company hopes to develop one of the largest lithium hydroxide monohydrate projects in North America.

More information can be found on www.LithiumBank.ca.