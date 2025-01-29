EECOL acquires Industrial Software Solutions to offer integrated electrical and automation services

EECOL Electric - a leading Canadian electrical solutions provider – acquired Industrial Software Solutions (ISS), an exclusive distributor of AVEVA’s industrial automation software solutions in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest of the United States. Electric EECOL has 67 locations across Canada. Headquartered in Bothell, Washington, ISS services and supports over 1,000 customers throughout its territories.

Jim Powell, president of EECOL, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with ISS to deliver integrated electrical and automation solutions to the manufacturing industry. This collaboration will significantly expand the reach of EECOL, AVEVA, and ISS solutions across Western Canada, providing our customers outstanding service and innovation,”.

Adam Strynadka, president of ISS, commented, “EECOL is known for top-quality electrical solutions and exceptional customer service. We look forward to collaborating with them to enhance the customer experience even further.”

Through its AVEVA solutions, ISS gives companies in-depth insights into their entire manufacturing process. By pulling real-time data from the factory floor, companies can assess what’s happening at every stage and use the data to automate tasks, improve performance, and make more informed decisions. ISS also distributes other complementary software such as AUVESY-MDT, SmartSights and ProcessVue.

With a history of serving customers for 105 years, it offers an expansive selection of high-quality electrical products from its premier manufacturing partners. EECOL provides services to clients in various sectors including industrial, oil and gas, manufacturing, government, mining, utility, commercial, and residential construction. EECOL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wesco International (NYSE:WCC).

Industrial Software Solutions (ISS) is an AVEVA SELECT partner that serves Western Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Alaska and Hawaii. ISS provides comprehensive software innovations that help manufacturers optimize their operations and achieve better business outcomes. More information is posted on www.Eecol.com and www.Industrial-Software.com