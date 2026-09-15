Emerson to provide automation support for SkyNRG SAF plant

A rendering of the SAF plant in Delfzij, Netherlands. Credit: SkyNRG

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has won a contract with Technip Energies (EPA: TE) to provide automation technologies for the SkyNRG sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in Delfzij, Netherlands.

Currently under construction, the plant will be the first dedicated greenfield SAF production facility in Europe, according to Emerson. Once operational in 2028, the facility is expected to produce about 100,000 tonnes of SAF annually. The project will also support the Netherlands’ compliance with the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation, which requires all jet fuel at EU airports to contain a minimum of 2% SAF from 2025, rising to 70% by 2050.

“Developing Europe’s first dedicated sustainable aviation fuel facility is a major step in scaling SAF production and supporting aviation decarbonization,” said Bart Rosendaal, the site’s director of DSL-01. “Working with experienced partners like Technip Energies and Emerson helps ensure we can deliver a safe, reliable and future-ready plant from day one.

Emerson’s DeltaV integrated control and safety system (ICSS) will be implemented at the plant. The ICSS will provide process control, safety shutdown and fire and gas detection. Emerson’s AMS Device Manager plant software will also be used to support maintenance needs.

“Projects such as SkyNRG’s SAF facility represent the future of energy and sustainable fuels,” said Nathan Pettus, Emerson’s president of process systems and solutions business. “With complex, first-of-a-kind plants, early engineering alignment and a fully integrated automation architecture are key to delivering predictable project outcomes and consistent operational performance over the long term.”

No further financial details were released.