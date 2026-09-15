Sandvik graduates to advanced cybersecurity certification

Sandvik's DD423i underground development drill. Credit: Sandvik

Sandvik (STO: SAND) has achieved IEC 62443-4-1 Maturity Level 3 (ML3) certification, a listing that validates that cybersecurity practices are systematically embedded in its technology.

The company previously held a Maturity Level 2 (ML2), achieved in 2025. While ML2 demonstrated Sandvik’s secure development processes, ML3 shows these processes are systematically applied across platforms. The company says it is one of the first mining equipment manufacturers to achieve this rating.

“Cybersecurity is increasingly inseparable from automation and digitalization in mining,” said Riku Pulli, Sandvik’s president of digital mining technologies. “As customers entrust more production-critical processes to connected and autonomous technologies, they need confidence that security is built in from the beginning and maintained throughout the product lifecycle.”

Modern mines rely increasingly on connected equipment and networks. Sandvik says the ML3 should give customers greater confidence that cybersecurity remains a top priority even as new autonomous and digital solutions are implemented.

Jere Paavola, Sandvik’s product development manager for control systems, said the assessment was supported by Sandvik Intelligent Control Architecture (SICA), the company's common control system platform used across its i-series mining equipment. “Moving from ML2 to ML3 is about more than having the right cybersecurity processes documented,” Paavola said. “It independently demonstrates that we are practicing them systematically in our everyday product development.”