Enhance underground safety with Emesent Hovermap

Enhancing the efficiency of underground operations while ensuring safety is a critical challenge. Proper monitoring of convergence and detecting changes across excavations are vital for reducing risks. However, conventional methods often fall short in frequency and accuracy due to data segmentation and manual alignment issues.

Emesent offers a solution to these problems with its Hovermap technology, designed to improve convergence monitoring practices. The Hovermap ST-X, Emesent’s advanced LiDAR scanner, is widely used in mines to digitally map hazardous and hard-to-reach areas. With a sensing range of up to 300 metres, it provides comprehensive coverage and precise data for convergence monitoring.

To complement this, Emesent provides a mapping subscription that includes all necessary features, updates, and technical support for handheld, backpack, and vehicle-mounted scanning. Additionally, Emesent’s Aura software, included in the subscription, offers a convergence monitoring module for three months. This module simplifies the process of aligning and visualizing changes between two Hovermap scans, delivering a more efficient and repeatable workflow with minimized subjectivity.

A special offer is available for those who purchase an annual subscription to Aura’s convergence monitoring module. It includes two hours of personalized video consultations with Emesent’s specialist team, providing expert analysis of your convergence monitoring data.

Accurately and regularly monitoring underground displacement and movement is crucial for safety and productivity. Emesent’s technology ensures that you can achieve these goals without compromising on accuracy or coverage.

For more information, visit www.Emesent.com.