Eriez unveils more efficient electromagnets for mining

Eriez has unveiled its latest SEV series of suspended electromagnets featuring stronger magnets housed in more compact enclosures. Expect reduced weight and installation costs, as well as maximum performance.

Suspended electromagnets play a crucial role in the extraction of tramp steel before it reaches crushers. Positioned over conveyor belts at various stages of the milling process, they effectively remove metals prior to activities such as stockpiling and grinding.

Integrated into Eriez's SE7000 line, the SEV models utilize state-of-the-art wire and conductor technology to power the magnet circuit, requiring less coolant for operation. The new wire configuration includes an ultra-thin anodized insulation layer, enhancing thermal conductivity to ensure efficient heat dissipation within the circuit. Despite their smaller size, these electromagnets outperform larger counterparts, ensuring consistent and reliable operation.

Dave Heubel, Eriez global magnetics product manager, emphasizes the practical benefits of the SEV series’ innovative design: “As part of our commitment to continuous improvement, we’ve succeeded in packing more magnet strength into a smaller footprint, thereby lowering costs and boosting productivity for customers through streamlined installations and more stable, dependable performance.”

Eriez also offers self-cleaning versions across all SEV models, along with a range of customizable options such as dust hoods, elevation-optimized coils, high fire point coolants, and armor-clad belts to suit diverse applications.

For more details, please visit www.Eriez.com.