Experience Spohn + Burkhardt’s new SV1C control station at MINExpo 2024

Spohn + Burkhardt North America will be introducing the SV1C Premium control station at MINExpo 2024. This new control station, now available in North America, is designed to meet the demands of modern mining and industrial applications.

The SV1C Premium builds on the original SV1C design, offering a construction that meets the tough requirements of mining equipment like draglines. Available in different sizes, the consoles feature sloping operating surfaces that provide ample space for control devices. The design allows for optimal placement of all devices within the operator’s reach and field of vision, enhancing both safety and efficiency.

Comfort and productivity are key aspects of the SV1C Premium. The control stations offer various adjustments, enabling operators to find the ideal sitting and operating positions. This design helps operators maintain productivity over long shifts by reducing fatigue. The adjustable seats, with standard lumbar support, accommodate operators of all sizes, making the SV1C Premium a practical choice for demanding environments.

As with other Spohn + Burkhardt control stations, the SV1C Premium can be customized to meet specific machinery needs and operator preferences. Options include different seat models, suspension types, system rotation, footrests, joysticks, control devices and monitors.

Looking ahead, Spohn + Burkhardt is developing an advanced version of the SV1C control station, set for release in 2025. This version will include smart technology with phone app integration and motorized adjustability.

Visit Spohn + Burkhardt at booth #2175 in the North Hall at MINExpo 2024 to see the new SV1C Premium control station in action.

For more information, visit www.Spobu-NA.com.