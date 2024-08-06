Explor 2024: Share X Invest X Explore Oct. 28-31

Mark your calendars and plan to reserve your spot for Xplor 2024. This eagerly awaited annual event by professionals and stakeholders of the mineral world returns to Le Westin Montreal hotel from Oct. 28 to 31. Organized by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ), this event promises an enriching experience focused on networking, business opportunities, and knowledge sharing. At Xplor the perfect equation is Share X Invest X Explore.



Share



Xplor brings together 1,000 professionals creating an environment conducive to networking. Social events such as cocktail parties, gala, and lunch conferences offer you the opportunity to forge dynamic professional relationships and exchange innovative ideas.



It is also an opportunity to meet members of the AEMQ’s board of directors, gathering on Oct. 29 during the association's annual general meeting. Participate in the election, meet the new directors, and review the annual report.



Invest



Xplor is the nerve center of mineral exploration, bringing together the entire industry in one place. This is the opportunity to discover the newest exploration projects and major advances in Quebec with the trade show, conferences, workshops, and core shack.



More than 80 exhibitors from the Quebec mineral sector will be there in the convention aisles and during social activities.



Explore



Xplor is a great opportunity to discover sector innovations, advancements, and best practices in the world of mineral exploration. Through a series of conferences, expert panels, and continuous training workshops, you will have direct access to relevant information and new methodologies.



This annual conference will allow you to meet various mineral exploration professionals from Quebec, share your experience, bond with other participant and even create partnerships. Xplor is becoming a must-attend event, and the 2024 edition is very promising.

Mark your calendar

Attend four days of activities from Oct. 28 to 31, 2024.

Oct. 28 and 29: Pre-convention workshops, AGM, and opening cocktail.

Oct. 30 and 31: Exhibitions, conferences, breakfast and lunch conferences, recognition gala.

To register for the various activities and see the detailed program for Xplor 2024, visit the event website now: https://Xplor.AEMQ.org