F3 hits 2 metres at 31.4% U3O8 at JR zone in Saskatchewan

Drilling at the Patterson Lake North project, F3 Uranium (TSXV: FUU; OTCQB: FUUFF) has hit 2 metres that assayed 31.4% uranium oxide […]
By Marilyn Scales June 12, 2024 At 2:04 pm
Core from hole PLN24-152 showing two zones of radioactivity – upper from 348 to 356.7 metres and lower from 435.1 to 445.3 metres. Credit: F3 Uranium

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Drilling at the Patterson Lake North project, F3 Uranium (TSXV: FUU; OTCQB: FUUFF) has hit 2 metres that assayed 31.4% uranium oxide (U3O8) within 12 metres, 11.2% U3O8 over 8 metres within a core length of 7.6% U3O8 from the JR zone.

F3 has one diamond drill focused on the area between the southern end of the A1 shear and the B1 shear. This is an area of complexity marked by the cross-cutting Harrison fault, with related A1 shear splays interpreted as fault horses on the footwall side of the fault. Of particular interest is hole PLN24-152, which returned high radioactivity, the best being 760 counts per second (cps).

A second diamond drill testing the A1 shear using short holes to infill along strike. It is intercepting intermittent weak radioactivity.

"We are very pleased with the results of the ongoing exploration program, in particular the area around the southern end of A1 where our geological targeting model is improving. The area between the A1 and B1 shears continues to be rich with the right kind of structures – altered and displaying radioactivity,” said F3 VP exploration Sam Hartmann.

“Strongly anomalous exploration geochemistry results at B1 with up to 0.022% U3O8 in PLN24-122 reinforce our belief that the area has the potential to host high grade uranium. This is bolstered by the concurrent release of scintillometer data including PLN24-152, which intersected two radioactive intervals coupled with very favorable structure and alteration," he added.

Assays are outstanding for 14 additional holes.

The complete drill hole summary is available in the June 12 news release posted on www.F3Uranium.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jun 18 2024 - Jun 19 2024
Direct Lithium Extraction Summit 2024, 18-19 June, Uxbridge UK
Jun 24 2024 - Jun 25 2024
EV Battery Recycling & Reuse 2024
Jul 08 2024 - Jul 10 2024
3rd International Meet & Expo on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and its Applications
Jul 15 2024 - Jul 16 2024
The Deep Sea Mining Summit 2024

Related Posts