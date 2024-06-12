F3 hits 2 metres at 31.4% U3O8 at JR zone in Saskatchewan

Drilling at the Patterson Lake North project, F3 Uranium (TSXV: FUU; OTCQB: FUUFF) has hit 2 metres that assayed 31.4% uranium oxide (U 3 O 8 ) within 12 metres, 11.2% U 3 O 8 over 8 metres within a core length of 7.6% U 3 O 8 from the JR zone. F3 has one diamond drill focused on the area between the southern end of the A1 shear and the B1 shear. This is an area of complexity marked by the cross-cutting Harrison fault, with related A1 shear splays interpreted as fault horses on the footwall side of the fault. Of particular interest is hole PLN24-152, which returned high radioactivity, the best being 760 counts per second (cps). A second diamond drill testing the A1 shear using short holes to infill along strike. It is intercepting intermittent weak radioactivity.

"We are very pleased with the results of the ongoing exploration program, in particular the area around the southern end of A1 where our geological targeting model is improving. The area between the A1 and B1 shears continues to be rich with the right kind of structures – altered and displaying radioactivity,” said F3 VP exploration Sam Hartmann.

“Strongly anomalous exploration geochemistry results at B1 with up to 0.022% U 3 O 8 in PLN24-122 reinforce our belief that the area has the potential to host high grade uranium. This is bolstered by the concurrent release of scintillometer data including PLN24-152, which intersected two radioactive intervals coupled with very favorable structure and alteration," he added.

Assays are outstanding for 14 additional holes.

The complete drill hole summary is available in the June 12 news release posted on www.F3Uranium.com.