F3 Uranium drills 4.5 metres of 50% U3O8 at JR zone

F3 Uranium (TSV: FUU; OTCQB: FUUFF) announced assay results for drillhole PLN24-176 of the ongoing 2024 drill program on the PLN property which returned 7.5 metres of 30.9% U 3 O 8 , including an ultra-high grade core with 4.5 metres of 50.1% U 3 O 8 from the JR zone.

"PLN24-176 represents the best hole drilled to date at the JR zone in terms of grade thickness, including a true width assay interval of 4.5 metres of 50.1%U 3 O 8 , starting at a shallow vertical depth of only 190 metres below surface,” said VP exploration Sam Hartmann. “This drillhole was collared approximately 14 metres up-dip of PLN24-137 which returned 15.0 metres of 3.2% U 3 O 8 , including a high grade 2.5-metre interval averaging 18.6% U 3 O 8 .

“These results from PLN24-176 emphasize the need for tightly spaced drilling in these high-grade basement-hosted structurally controlled uranium deposits, which can often result in opening up additional targeting areas for high grade mineralization – in this case in the up-dip direction," he added.

The highlighted hole 176 cut a total of 7.5 metres grading 30.9% U 3 O 8 , including 5.5 metres at 42.2% U 3 O 8 , and further including 50.1% U 3 O 8 .

The Patterson Lake North property is located just within the southwester edge of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. The new JR zone uranium discovery is 23 km northwest of Fission Uranium’s Tripe R deposit.

For more information, visit www.F3Uranium.com.