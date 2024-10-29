F3 Uranium logs strong results at PLN project, extends A1 shear

F3 Uranium (TSXV: FUU; US-OTC: FUUFF) has reported “ultra high-grade” drill results from the JR zone at its Patterson Lake North project in Saskatchewan, and discovered an extension to the A1 Shear zone that hosts JR.

Highlight hole PLN24-161 cut 10.5 metres grading 2.66% uranium oxide (U 3 O 8 ) from 206.5 metres depth, including 2 metres at 12% U 3 O 8 and 0.5 metre at 20.7% U 3 O 8 , F3 reported on Tuesday. Hole PLN24-163 returned 13 metres at 0.45% U 3 O 8 from 197 metres depth, including 2.5 metres at 1.77% U 3 O 8.

The nearby hole PLN24-184 returned 13.5 metres of mineralization from 228.5 metres depth, with scintillometer readings of more than 10,000 counts per second (cps) across 3.8 metres, and 1.5 metres of more than 65,535 cps from 235.6 metres depth.

The A1 Shear Extension was discovered 3.2 km south of the JR zone by drilling south of the Harrison Fault, itself south of JR. The discovery extends the previously known southern extent of the A1 shear by about 400 metres, Sam Hartmann, vice-president of exploration said in a release.

“This potential for stacked and parallel structure south of (the) Harrison Fault provides further high priority drill targets for high grade uranium mineralization," he said.