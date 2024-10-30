Fireweed grows Boundary target beyond zinc-lead-silver resource in Yukon

By Northern Miner Staff October 30, 2024 At 12:10 pm
Fireweed Metals’ Macpass project in eastern Yukon, with core tents on the right. Credit: Blair McBride

Drill results from Fireweed Metals’ (TSXV: FWZ; US-OTC: FWEDF) Macpass project, which could hold one of the world’s largest undeveloped zinc deposits, expand an area outside of a resource update last month with high-grade step-out intersections, the company reported Wednesday. The Boundary target was given an initial resource in the Sept. 5 update.

Out of nine holes reported at Boundary, highlight hole NB24-014 returned 54.6 metres grading 8.68% zinc, 3.68% lead, and 87.4 grams silver per tonne from 311.5 metres depth, including 26.1 metres at 13.15% zinc, 6.35% lead, and 139.9 grams silver.

Hole NB24-014 also cut 106.8 metres at 4.61% zinc, 0.52% lead, and 11.9 grams silver from 146.9 metres depth, including 16.3 metres at 9.98% zinc, 0.28% lead, and 17 grams silver.

“Infill drilling at the massive sulphide Prime zone, including hole NB24-014, has delineated greater thicknesses and higher grades of this zone than those estimated in our current mineral resource,” interim CEO Peter Hemstead said in a release. “These results show great potential for a material increase in the high-grade tonnage at Boundary.”

Hot exploration summer

The results follow a successful summer of exploration at Macpass. Drill results late last month extended mineralization at Boundary by 45 metres, and the resource update in early September more than quadrupled the indicated tonnage and contained zinc at Macpass from a 2018 preliminary economic assessment.

