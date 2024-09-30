Fireweed hits 92.2 metres of 8.61% zinc at Macpass

Fireweed Metals (TSXV:FWZ; OTCQX:FWEDF) has reported its first results of the season from its 2024 drill campaign at the Macpass project in eastern Yukon approximately 200 km from Ross River, near the Northwest Territories border and within the traditional territories of the Kaska Dena Nation and the First Nation of Na-cho Nyäk Dun.

One of the drill holes, NB24-001, intersected 92.1 metres grading 8.61% zinc, 2.60% lead and 42.7 g/t silver. This includes a section of 11.2 metres with 21.40% zinc, 6.66% lead and 107.6 g/t silver.

The company says the style of mineralization associated with this high-grade result indicates there is potential for a feeder system within this part of the deposit, and an extension of the known mineralization to the west, 45 metres beyond the existing mineral resource estimate pit shell.

Another drill hole, NB24-008, intersected 3.1 metres of 2.23% zinc, 6.16% lead and 80.3 g/t silver, alongside additional mineralized zones.

These results expand the Boundary zone by 65 metres west of previous drilling, part of Fireweed's 16,000-metre drill program aimed at extending known mineralization.

“We are looking forward to the additional results from Boundary zone, Tom and Jason, as well as the outcomes from the large regional exploration program that we embarked upon this year along the Macpass prospective corridor,” said Fireweed Metals interim president and CEO Peter Hemstead.

The company will release additional assay results as they become available.

The Macpass zinc-lead-silver project may be the largest undeveloped zinc resource in the world.

For more information, visit www.FireweedMetals.com.