Fireweed Metals wins award for exploration and mining practices 

Fireweed Metals (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF) has been awarded the 2024 Robert E. Leckie Award for Responsible and Innovative Exploration and Mining Practices by the Yukon government. The company is a junior exploration company with a focus on critical metals in the Far North. The award was presented to Fireweed on Nov. 18 at the Yukon Geoscience Forum in Whitehorse, Yukon.

The Yukon government is recognizing Firewood Metals for the following achievements;

Innovative exploration techniques: The use of muon tomography imaging and directional drilling optimizes drill targeting and minimizes surface disturbance, reducing potential environmental effects of exploration.

Renewable energy initiatives: Through a partnership with Dena Nezziddi Development based in Ross River, Yukon, and Solvest. Fireweed has introduced solar power with battery storage at its Sekie camp, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and decreasing reliance on carbon-intensive energy sources.

Community collaboration and engagement: Fireweed actively engages with local communities and supports community-focused initiatives, which fosters relationships that support sustainable development and shared benefits from exploration activities.

The Robert E. Leckie Award is presented in two categories each year: one special award for “Responsible and Innovative Exploration and Mining Practices” may be presented to an exceptional quartz (hard-rock) or placer operation and up to two awards for “Excellence in Environmental Stewardship” (one for quartz and one for placer operations). The awards selection committee comprises representatives from the Council of Yukon First Nations, the Yukon Chamber of Mines, the Klondike Placer Miner’s Association, and the energy, mines, and resources branch of the Yukon government.

Firewood is especially being recognized for its application of muon tomography imaging, in partnership with Ideon Technologies. Ideon developed the subsurface imaging solution for mining applications. This advanced downhole geophysical technique utilizes muons – subatomic particles generated by the interaction of cosmic rays with the Earth’s upper atmosphere – to map and model density contrasts deep underground.

Ideon and Fireweed successfully deployed the largest muon tomography imaging program north of 50°N, at Macpass in September 2024. The objective of the deployment was to identify new potential mineralized zones and support targeted drilling in future years. By identifying high-priority drill targets without extensive exploratory drilling, Fireweed can reduce surface disruption and overall exploration footprint.

The award honours the legacy of Robert “Bob” E. Leckie (1957-99). Leckie was a geographer and mining inspector who relocated from Alberta to the Yukon’s Mayo mining district, where he served from 1987 until 1999. His legacy reflects a strong dedication to innovation, fostering collaboration between government and industry, and advancing forward-thinking land use practices in mining and reclamation.

More information can be found on www.FireWeedMetals.com.