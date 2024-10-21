Fireweed MRE for Macpass includes germanium and gallium by-products

For the first time, Fireweed Metals (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF) has included germanium and gallium by-products with the latest resource estimate for its MacMillan Pass (Macpass) zinc-lead-silver project in eastern Yukon about 200 km from Ross River. The latest update contains 614,800 kg germanium and 412,900 kg gallium, making.

The latest estimate contains resources for the Tom and Jason deposits and the inaugural numbers for the Boundary and End zones. Together there is an indicated resource of 56.0 million tonnes grading 7.27% zinc equivalent and an inferred resource of 48.5 million tonnes at 7.48% zinc equivalent.

Breaking the numbers down further, the figures look like this (with contained metal):

Indicated: 5.50% zinc (6.78 billion lb.), 1.58% lead (1.92 billion lb.), 24.2 g/t silver (43.5 million oz.), 10.98 g/t germanium (614,800 kg), and 7.38 g/t gallium (412,900 kg).

Inferred: 5.15% zinc (5.5 billion lb.) 2.08% lead (2.2 billion lb.), 25.3 g/t silver, 39.4 million oz.), 8.14 g/t germanium (394,400 kg), and 5.82 g/t gallium (282,100 kg).

“We are … excited to be able to demonstrate the presence of significant quantities of by-product elements germanium and gallium, propelling Macpass to a premier spot on the world stage of critical mineral districts,” said president and CEO Peter Hemstead. “The mix of such large accumulations of the critical minerals zinc, tungsten, germanium, and gallium on one property represents a strategic asset for North America and represents a tremendous economic opportunity for northern Canada.”

This year’s exploration program at Macpass is now complete. A total of 16,013 metres were drilled in 49 holes, and assays are pending for most holes. A large regional program was completed, including extensive ground gravity surveys, prospecting, soil sampling, and airborne geophysical surveys of LiDAR and VTEM-magnetics.

