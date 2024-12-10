First Atlantic expands awaruite footprint at RPM zone in Newfoundland

First Atlantic Nickel (TSXV: FAN; OTCQB: FANCF) announced a significant expansion of the awaruite mineralization at the RPM zone within its 30 km-long Atlantic Nickel project in Newfoundland. The company revealed step-out drilling intersected visibly disseminated, sulphur-free nickel-alloy (awaruite) mineralization across a width of approximately 500 metres, increasing the width of the newly discovered RPM zone. First Atlantic identified large, elongated awaruite grains, measuring up to 1,000 microns, underscoring what the company says shows the project’s exceptional mineralization quality and potential.

The company identified significant nickel mineralization in previous drill core in the RPM zone, located within the expansive 30 km highly magnetic-ultramafic ophiolite belt, approximately 10 km south of the Super Gulp target and 25 km south of historic drilling at Atlantic Lake. First Atlantic characterized this zone as possessing wide intervals of heavily sheared and serpentinized peridotite ultramafic rock.

Phase II drilling will target deeper mineralization, focusing on extending the strike length and width. This phase will concentrate on the RPM zone and explore targets through the entire 30 km ophiolite trend for awaruite. The company submitted permits for phase II. First Atlantic expects they will receive those permits in time for winter drilling. The company expects to delineate and expand known mineralization zones during the phase II program. This program will connect the RPM and Chrome Pond areas, which the company believes to form a significant target for future resource drilling.

The company will continue exploration to assess the 30 km nickel trend. It will drill additional holes as it expands its operations northward. The RPM zone remains open in all directions, and the company anticipates providing updates on phase I step-out drilling to the north, with further updates expected soon.

First Atlantic mentioned the importance in identifying awaruite, an alloy used in critical minerals. The U.S. Geological Survey noted awaruite's environmental benefits: It enables cleaner and safer processing compared to conventional sulphide and laterite nickel sources, which often involve smelting, roasting, or high-pressure acid leaching that can release toxic sulphur dioxide, generate hazardous waste, and lead to acid mine drainage.

Western analysts claim the development of awaruite resources is crucial, given China's control in the global nickel market. Chinese companies refine and smelt 68% to 80% of the world's nickel and control an estimated 84% of Indonesia's nickel output, the largest worldwide supply. More information is posted on www.FANickel.com.