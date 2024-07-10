First Phosphate drills over 11% P2O5 in Quebec 

First Phosphate has reported significant findings from drilling at the Bégin-Lamarche project in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region. The latest results reveal notable phosphate concentrations […]
By Salima Virani July 10, 2024 At 12:13 pm
First Phosphate report results from 11 drill holes at its Bégin-Lamarche project in Quebec. Credit: First Phosphate

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

First Phosphate has reported significant findings from drilling at the Bégin-Lamarche project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region. The latest results reveal notable phosphate concentrations across various drill holes,

Highlights include:

Phosphate Mountain zone:

  • Hole BL-24-92: intersected 8.13% phosphate (P2O5)  over 177.0 metres from a depth of 15.0 metres
  • Hole BL-24-94: intersected 11.38% phosphate over 99.0 metres from a depth of 51.0 metres, including a high-grade interval of 14.56% over 42.7 metres 
  • Hole BL-24-95: intersected 8.90% phosphate over 156.0 metres from a depth of 6.0 metres

Southern zone: 

  • Hole BL-24-88: intersected 7.18% phosphate over 144.0 metres from a depth of 261.0 metres
  • Hole BL-24-89: intersected 5.99% phosphate over 112.0 metres from a depth of 233.0 metres

Northwestern zone:

  • Hole BL-24-91: intersected 7.63% P2O5 over 45.0 metres starting from a depth of 84.0 metres

"So far, we have intersected significant phosphate layers in all but two holes continuously across the 3-km magnetic trend at our Bégin-Lamarche project," said First Phosphate CEO John Passalacqua. "We are dealing with a significant phosphate horizon to be quantified shortly by an initial resource estimate followed immediately by a PEA."

To date, First Phosphate has completed 23 drill holes in the Phosphate Mountain zone, with results received from 20 drill holes.

For more information, visit www.FirstPhosphate.com

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 15 2024 - Jul 16 2024
The Deep Sea Mining Summit 2024
Jul 17 2024 - Jul 18 2024
Direct Lithium Extraction Canada 2024
Jul 22 2024 - Jul 23 2024
Zinc-Ion Battery Tech 2024
Jul 29 2024 - Jul 30 2024
Shale Water Management USA 2024

Related Posts