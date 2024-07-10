First Phosphate drills over 11% P2O5 in Quebec 

First Phosphate has reported significant findings from drilling at the Bégin-Lamarche project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region. The latest results reveal notable phosphate concentrations across various drill holes,

Highlights include:

Phosphate Mountain zone:

Hole BL-24-92: intersected 8.13% phosphate (P 2 O 5 ) over 177.0 metres from a depth of 15.0 metres

O ) over 177.0 metres from a depth of 15.0 metres Hole BL-24-94: intersected 11.38% phosphate over 99.0 metres from a depth of 51.0 metres, including a high-grade interval of 14.56% over 42.7 metres

Hole BL-24-95: intersected 8.90% phosphate over 156.0 metres from a depth of 6.0 metres

Southern zone:

Hole BL-24-88: intersected 7.18% phosphate over 144.0 metres from a depth of 261.0 metres

Hole BL-24-89: intersected 5.99% phosphate over 112.0 metres from a depth of 233.0 metres

Northwestern zone:

Hole BL-24-91: intersected 7.63% P 2 O 5 over 45.0 metres starting from a depth of 84.0 metres

"So far, we have intersected significant phosphate layers in all but two holes continuously across the 3-km magnetic trend at our Bégin-Lamarche project," said First Phosphate CEO John Passalacqua. "We are dealing with a significant phosphate horizon to be quantified shortly by an initial resource estimate followed immediately by a PEA."

To date, First Phosphate has completed 23 drill holes in the Phosphate Mountain zone, with results received from 20 drill holes.

