Fluid dynamics: Weir report charts course for mining’s water revolution

Weir, a global leader in mining technology, launched a new report titled, Untapped: Mining's opportunity to unlock value through strategic water management and innovative technology. The report highlighted the critical role of water in mining and set out a strategic vision for elevating water stewardship across the industry. Founded in 1871, The Weir Group is one of the world's leading engineering businesses, with a purpose to improving its mining and infrastructure customers' operations.

The report came at a time when demand for metals and minerals was surging as the world accelerated towards a low-carbon future. However, mining operations were increasingly located in water-stressed regions, intensifying the need for innovative water management. Weir's research, based on insights from industry experts, championed the untapped potential for the mining sector to improve water use, future-proof operations, and build trust with stakeholders.

The report revealed that 16% of the world's critical mineral mines were in highly water-stressed areas, with copper particularly exposed. It emphasized the importance of integrated, end-to-end management, suggesting a move from localized fixes to holistic solutions by combining geological and geographical data to evaluate best-available technology and drive strategic, systems-based change.

The research also highlighted that innovative technologies existed to reduce water use and improve efficiency, including advanced ore sorting, comminution, and tailings dewatering. It noted that holistic frameworks were emerging, with industry bodies like ICMM and CEEC driving alignment on metrics and best practices, enabling better decision-making and transparency.

"Untapped brings together insights from across the mining sector to highlight both the challenges and opportunities in water management. I want to thank the many industry professionals who contributed their expertise to this important resource," Jon Stanton, CEO of Weir, commented. "By working together and embracing new approaches and technologies, we can unlock greater value from water, strengthen trust with our stakeholders, and help secure a more sustainable future for mining."

The report invited discussion to shift from process-specific problem-solving to strategic water stewardship, urging collaboration between industry leaders, technology innovators, communities, financiers, and governments. It emphasized that by elevating water to a central corporate priority, mining could scale up sustainably, reduce risks, and drive the 'net zero' transition.

