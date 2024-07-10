FPX Nickel enhances mineral processing at Baptiste project 

FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF) has provided an update on recent value engineering studies concerning mineral processing and infrastructure improvements for its Baptiste nickel project in central British Columbia. The studies highlight optimizations in facility design, operational enhancements, and strategic adjustments aimed at refining the project's execution. These efforts include improvements to primary crushing and a new integrated approach to concentrator expansion.

The project originally planned to use a gyratory-type primary crusher but re-evaluated and decided to employ mineral sizers due to the Baptiste ore's characteristics, including modest compressive strength and a fractured nature. This change brings benefits such as reduced earthwork and structural requirements, increased operational availability, and the elimination of a second primary crushing line for the mine expansion.

For the Phase 2 concentrator expansion, the initial plan was for a standalone processing facility. However, a new integrated concentrator approach was adopted, expanding the Phase 1 facility instead. This strategy reduces the overall process and infrastructure footprint, enhances operability in Phase 2, and lowers workforce requirements for the expansion.

Andrew Osterloh, the company's senior VP, projects and operations said, "By reducing quantities, improving operating efficiency, and advancing the project execution plan, we have enhanced Baptiste's potential as a long life, large-scale, low-cost, and low-carbon producer of made-in-Canada nickel units. We look forward to advancing additional engineering studies on the mining and refinery aspects of the project in advance of commencing a feasibility study."

The Baptiste 2023 preliminary feasibility study (PFS) outlines plans for a nickel mine capable of producing 59,100 t/y of awaruite (nickel-iron) concentrate over a 29-year lifespan. The study highlights strong economic metrics, with net profit value $2.74 billion at an 8% discount rate. The internal rate of return is 18.6% with a payback of roughly four years.

The Baptiste nickel project represents a significant greenfield discovery of awaruite nickel mineralization in central British Columbia, encompassing an area west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake. The Baptiste deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and the Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs.

